Orlando Arcia Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Brewers - July 22
Published: Jul. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .545 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Milwaukee Brewers, with Adrian Houser on the hill, on July 22 at 7:15 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-3 in his most recent game against the Brewers.
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Brewers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 22, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: American Family Field
- Brewers Starter: Adrian Houser
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia has 12 doubles, 10 home runs and 21 walks while batting .291.
- Arcia has picked up a hit in 65.3% of his 75 games this season, with at least two hits in 30.7% of those games.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (13.3%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Arcia has driven home a run in 24 games this season (32.0%), including more than one RBI in 13.3% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.7%), including 10 games with multiple runs (13.3%).
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|33
|.303
|AVG
|.276
|.361
|OBP
|.326
|.476
|SLG
|.415
|13
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|4
|21
|RBI
|13
|30/12
|K/BB
|24/9
|1
|SB
|0
Brewers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Brewers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB.
- The Brewers have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks 10th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Brewers pitchers combine to allow 119 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Houser makes the start for the Brewers, his 11th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 3.79 ERA and 39 strikeouts in 57 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday against the Cincinnati Reds, the right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.79, with 6.2 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .296 batting average against him.
