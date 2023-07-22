The Barracuda Championship is in progress, and following the second round Matthew NeSmith is in 15th place at -7.

Looking to place a bet on Matthew NeSmith at the Barracuda Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthew NeSmith Insights

NeSmith has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has not finished a single of his last 12 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 12 rounds, NeSmith has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five events, NeSmith has finished in the top 20 once.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut twice.

NeSmith has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -6 268 0 14 1 3 $1.7M

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Barracuda Championship Insights and Stats

In NeSmith's past two appearances at this event, he has finished among the top 20 once, and his average finish has been 36th.

In his most recent two attempts at this event, he's made the cut each time.

NeSmith last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 15th.

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) measures 7,480 yards for this tournament, 463 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

The courses that NeSmith has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,295 yards, while Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) will be 7,480 yards this week.

NeSmith's Last Time Out

NeSmith finished in the 17th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the John Deere Classic, with an average of 3.19 strokes.

His 3.84-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the John Deere Classic was strong, putting him in the 87th percentile of the field.

NeSmith shot better than 63% of the competitors at the John Deere Classic on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.60.

NeSmith carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, better than the field average of 1.9.

On the 16 par-3s at the John Deere Classic, NeSmith carded five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.6).

NeSmith's 11 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the John Deere Classic were more than the tournament average (6.4).

At that most recent outing, NeSmith's par-4 showing (on 44 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 4.8).

NeSmith ended the John Deere Classic bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with six on the 12 par-5 holes.

The field at the John Deere Classic averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but NeSmith finished without one.

Barracuda Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 20-23, 2023

July 20-23, 2023 Course: Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Par: 71 / 7,480 yards

71 / 7,480 yards NeSmith Odds to Win: +3300 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect NeSmith's performance prior to the 2023 Barracuda Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.