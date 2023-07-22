Braves vs. Brewers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 22
Saturday's game that pits the Atlanta Braves (63-33) against the Milwaukee Brewers (54-44) at American Family Field has a good chance to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-3 in favor of the Braves. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET on July 22.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Adrian Houser (3-2) will answer the bell for the Brewers.
Braves vs. Brewers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 22, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET
- Where: American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
Braves vs. Brewers Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Braves 5, Brewers 4.
Total Prediction for Braves vs. Brewers
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Braves Performance Insights
- The Braves have played as the favorite in eight of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- The Braves have one win against the spread in their last two chances.
- The Braves have been favorites in 83 games this season and won 55 (66.3%) of those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 47-19 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -140 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Braves have a 58.3% chance to win.
- Atlanta has scored 543 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.81).
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 16
|White Sox
|L 8-1
|Kolby Allard vs Dylan Cease
|July 18
|Diamondbacks
|L 16-13
|Bryce Elder vs Zach Davies
|July 19
|Diamondbacks
|L 5-3
|Charlie Morton vs Ryne Nelson
|July 20
|Diamondbacks
|W 7-5
|Spencer Strider vs Zac Gallen
|July 21
|@ Brewers
|W 6-4
|Mike Soroka vs Freddy Peralta
|July 22
|@ Brewers
|-
|Allan Winans vs Adrian Houser
|July 23
|@ Brewers
|-
|Bryce Elder vs Julio Teheran
|July 25
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Charlie Morton vs Brayan Bello
|July 26
|@ Red Sox
|-
|Spencer Strider vs James Paxton
|July 28
|Brewers
|-
|Mike Soroka vs Adrian Houser
|July 29
|Brewers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
