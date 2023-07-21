As action in the Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag nears an end, a quarterfinal is coming up for Stan Wawrinka versus Roberto Carballes Baena. Wawrinka's odds to win it all at Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris are +350, second-best in the field.

Wawrinka at the 2023 Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 21-30

July 21-30 Venue: Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris

Stadium Goran Ivanisevic in ITC Stella Maris Location: Umag, Croatia

Umag, Croatia Court Surface: Clay

Wawrinka's Next Match

Wawrinka is in the quarterfinals, where he will face Carballes Baena on Friday, July 28 at 3:00 PM ET (after getting past Federico Coria 7-5, 6-1).

Wawrinka has current moneyline odds of -225 to win his next matchup against Carballes Baena. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Wawrinka Stats

Wawrinka beat No. 108-ranked Coria 7-5, 6-1 on Thursday to advance to the .

Wawrinka has not won any of his 19 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 21-19.

In six tournaments on clay over the past year, Wawrinka has gone 5-6.

Through 40 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Wawrinka has played 27.3 games per match. He won 51.1% of them.

In his 11 matches on a clay surface over the past year, Wawrinka has averaged 28.7 games.

Wawrinka, over the past 12 months, has won 80.5% of his service games and 19.6% of his return games.

Wawrinka has claimed 80.1% of his service games on clay over the past 12 months and 18.1% of his return games.

