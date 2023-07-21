The New York Liberty (14-5) face the Washington Mystics (11-9) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, July 21, 2023 on ION.

Mystics vs. Liberty Game Info

Game Day: Friday, July 21, 2023

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ION

ION Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Key Stats for Mystics vs. Liberty

Washington scores an average of 81.1 points per game, only 1.0 fewer point than the 82.1 New York gives up to opponents.

The Mystics are 6-4 when they shoot better than 42.4% from the field.

Washington shoots 32.4% from beyond the arc this season. That's 2.7 percentage points lower than New York has allowed its opponents to shoot from deep (35.1%).

The Mystics are 5-2 when shooting over 35.1% as a team from three-point range.

New York averages 36.8 rebounds a contest, 3.4 more rebounds per game than Washington's average.

Mystics Recent Performance

In their past 10 games, the Mystics are scoring 86.4 points per contest, 5.3 more than their season average (81.1).

In their previous 10 games, the Mystics are sinking 6.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer threes than their season average (7.3). They own a better three-point percentage over their last 10 games (33.3%) compared to their season average (32.4%).

