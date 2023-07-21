The Atlanta Braves (62-33) and the Milwaukee Brewers (54-43) will go head to head in the series opener on Friday, July 21 at American Family Field, with Mike Soroka pitching for the Braves and Freddy Peralta toeing the rubber for the Brewers. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The Brewers are +100 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Braves (-120). The total for the contest is set at 9 runs.

Braves vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 21, 2023

Friday, July 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSWI

BSWI Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: American Family Field

American Family Field Probable Pitchers: Soroka - ATL (1-1, 5.40 ERA) vs Peralta - MIL (6-7, 4.32 ERA)

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Braves vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Braves have entered the game as favorites 82 times this season and won 54, or 65.9%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -120 or shorter, the Braves have a 53-27 record (winning 66.2% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Atlanta, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Braves were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they went 4-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Brewers have come away with 24 wins in the 46 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Brewers have a mark of 19-17 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Brewers have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Milwaukee and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times.

Braves vs. Brewers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Matt Olson 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Ozzie Albies 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+155) Austin Riley 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+155) Sean Murphy 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (-167) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+185)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

