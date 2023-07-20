The Atlanta Braves, including Travis d'Arnaud and his .611 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Thursday at 12:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the White Sox.

Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Thursday, July 20, 2023

Thursday, July 20, 2023 Game Time: 12:20 PM ET

12:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zac Gallen

Zac Gallen TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate

d'Arnaud has five doubles, eight home runs and 14 walks while batting .265.

d'Arnaud has recorded a hit in 22 of 37 games this year (59.5%), including eight multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 18.9% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.3% of his trips to the dish.

d'Arnaud has picked up an RBI in 14 games this season (37.8%), with two or more RBI in six of those games (16.2%).

He has scored in 37.8% of his games this year (14 of 37), with two or more runs three times (8.1%).

Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 17 GP 20 .278 AVG .256 .391 OBP .299 .593 SLG .402 7 XBH 6 5 HR 3 13 RBI 10 12/10 K/BB 23/4 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings