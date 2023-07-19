The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy and his .816 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Ryne Nelson and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Wednesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Diamondbacks.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is hitting .294 with 18 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Murphy has had a hit in 44 of 69 games this season (63.8%), including multiple hits 19 times (27.5%).

Looking at the 69 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 16 of them (23.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.

In 28 games this year (40.6%), Murphy has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (21.7%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 46.4% of his games this season (32 of 69), he has scored, and in 10 of those games (14.5%) he has scored more than once.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 32 .308 AVG .277 .392 OBP .386 .571 SLG .580 19 XBH 16 8 HR 9 29 RBI 28 37/15 K/BB 30/16 0 SB 0

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings