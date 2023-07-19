Kevin Pillar Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Diamondbacks - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Kevin Pillar -- with a slugging percentage of .154 in his past 10 games (including zero homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Ryne Nelson on the mound, on July 19 at 7:20 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and an RBI against the Diamondbacks.
Kevin Pillar Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Diamondbacks Starter: Ryne Nelson
- TV Channel: BSSO
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Kevin Pillar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Kevin Pillar At The Plate
- Pillar is batting .248 with seven doubles, six home runs and five walks.
- In 43.5% of his 46 games this season, Pillar has picked up at least one hit. He's also had six multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.0% of his games this year, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30.4% of his games this season, Pillar has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 8.7%.
- In 15 games this season (32.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Kevin Pillar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.213
|AVG
|.274
|.260
|OBP
|.292
|.426
|SLG
|.516
|6
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|9
|RBI
|9
|14/3
|K/BB
|13/2
|2
|SB
|1
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The Diamondbacks pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to allow 109 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 15th in baseball).
- Nelson (5-5) takes the mound for the Diamondbacks in his 20th start of the season. He has a 4.98 ERA in 99 1/3 innings pitched, with 68 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering nine hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 25-year-old ranks 63rd in ERA (4.98), 58th in WHIP (1.440), and 62nd in K/9 (6.2).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.