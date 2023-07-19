Braves vs. Diamondbacks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Atlanta Braves and Sean Murphy ready for the second of a three-game series against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday at Truist Park.
The Braves are favored in this one, at -225, while the underdog Diamondbacks have +180 odds to upset. The over/under for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Braves gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Braves vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Time: 7:20 PM ET
- TV: BSSO
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Braves
|-225
|+180
|10
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Braves have a record of 4-4.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Braves and their opponents have failed to hit the over six times.
- Over their last 10 games, the Braves are 1-1-0 against the spread.
Discover More About This Game
Braves Betting Records & Stats
- The Braves have gone 53-27 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.2% of those games).
- Atlanta has gone 18-6 (winning 75% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Braves a 69.2% chance to win.
- Atlanta has played in 93 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 50 times (50-40-3).
- The Braves have covered 50% of their games this season, going 8-8-0 ATS.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Braves Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|31-18
|30-14
|21-11
|40-21
|48-27
|13-5
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.