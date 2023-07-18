The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy and his .816 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Truist Park, Tuesday at 7:20 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the White Sox.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Explore More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

Murphy is batting .295 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Murphy has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (43 of 68), with more than one hit 19 times (27.9%).

In 23.5% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.1% of his trips to the dish.

Murphy has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 20.6% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.

In 31 of 68 games this season, he has scored, and nine of those games included multiple runs.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 32 .310 AVG .277 .392 OBP .386 .574 SLG .580 18 XBH 16 8 HR 9 27 RBI 28 36/14 K/BB 30/16 0 SB 0

