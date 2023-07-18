Ozzie Albies -- hitting .324 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, on July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the White Sox.

Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Explore More About This Game

Ozzie Albies At The Plate

Albies has 16 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 27 walks while hitting .266.

He ranks 56th in batting average, 93rd in on base percentage, and 14th in slugging among qualified hitters in baseball.

Albies has picked up a hit in 67.4% of his 92 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.1% of those games.

In 20 games this year, he has homered (21.7%, and 5.6% of his trips to the plate).

Albies has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.7% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

In 46.7% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (9.8%).

Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 44 .245 AVG .290 .304 OBP .342 .467 SLG .568 18 XBH 23 10 HR 12 34 RBI 32 33/14 K/BB 26/13 2 SB 5

