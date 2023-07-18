Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .313 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, July 18 at 7:20 PM ET.

He hit a home run while going 1-for-2 in his last game against the White Sox.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Stadium: Truist Park

Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

TV Channel: BSSO

BSSO Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 16 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 21 walks while batting .255.

Among the qualified batters in MLB play, he ranks 83rd in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage, and 29th in slugging.

Rosario has picked up a hit in 50 of 81 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.

He has hit a long ball in 16.0% of his games this year, and 5% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.6% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 13.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in five contests.

In 38.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (8.6%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 36 .258 AVG .252 .293 OBP .324 .503 SLG .472 17 XBH 16 10 HR 5 27 RBI 17 40/8 K/BB 32/13 0 SB 1

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings