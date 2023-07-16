Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. White Sox on July 16, 2023
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Player prop bet options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Luis Robert and others are listed when the Atlanta Braves host the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park on Sunday (first pitch at 1:35 PM ET).
Braves vs. White Sox Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 16, 2023 at 1:35 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs, 46 walks and 58 RBI (122 total hits). He has swiped 43 bases.
- He's slashed .332/.411/.594 on the year.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|2
|2
|3
|9
|1
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 91 hits with 18 doubles, two triples, 30 home runs, 54 walks and 76 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He's slashed .259/.361/.577 so far this year.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .359 with four doubles, two home runs, four walks and nine RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 15
|3-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. White Sox
|Jul. 14
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|4
|4
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 9
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Rays
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Chicago White Sox
Luis Robert Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Robert Stats
- Robert has 93 hits with 24 doubles, 26 home runs, 21 walks and 53 RBI. He's also stolen eight bases.
- He's slashing .269/.326/.564 on the year.
Robert Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jul. 15
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|2
|2
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 14
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
Andrew Vaughn Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Vaughn Stats
- Andrew Vaughn has 84 hits with 23 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs, 28 walks and 53 RBI.
- He has a .245/.319/.429 slash line so far this season.
Vaughn Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Braves
|Jul. 15
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Braves
|Jul. 14
|2-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 9
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 8
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Cardinals
|Jul. 7
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|1
|2
