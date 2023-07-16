Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (61-30) will take on Luis Robert and the Chicago White Sox (39-55) at Truist Park on Sunday, July 16. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 PM ET.

The Braves are -175 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the White Sox (+145). A 9.5-run over/under is set for the matchup.

Braves vs. White Sox Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Kolby Allard - ATL (0-0, 4.22 ERA) vs Dylan Cease - CHW (3-3, 4.30 ERA)

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. White Sox Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have won 53 out of the 78 games, or 67.9%, in which they've been favored.

The Braves have gone 27-10 (winning 73% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -175 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for Atlanta.

The Braves have a 6-2 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Atlanta combined with its opponents to go over the total four times.

The White Sox have won in 19, or 33.9%, of the 56 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the White Sox have been victorious three times in 10 chances when named as an underdog of at least +145 or longer on the moneyline.

The White Sox have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Chicago and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Braves vs. White Sox Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael Harris II 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+175) Marcell Ozuna 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+350) 0.5 (+170) Austin Riley 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+135) Matt Olson 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+200) 0.5 (+100) Ronald Acuña Jr. 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+145)

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +350 1st 1st

