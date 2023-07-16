Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Robert will be among the stars on display when the Atlanta Braves play the Chicago White Sox on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET, at Truist Park.

Braves vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 16, 2023

Sunday, July 16, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 173 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta has an MLB-best .495 slugging percentage.

The Braves have the second-best batting average in the league (.271).

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (513 total runs).

The Braves' .341 on-base percentage ranks second-best in MLB.

Braves hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the seventh-lowest average in MLB.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Atlanta's pitching staff ranks fourth in the majors.

Atlanta's 3.64 team ERA is No. 1 among all league pitching staffs.

Braves pitchers combine for the No. 9 WHIP in baseball (1.251).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Kolby Allard (0-0) gets the starting nod for the Braves, his third this season.

His most recent appearance was in relief on Sunday when the left-hander tossed one inning against the Tampa Bay Rays, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays L 10-4 Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox W 9-0 Home Charlie Morton Michael Kopech 7/15/2023 White Sox L 6-5 Home Spencer Strider Lance Lynn 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home Kolby Allard Dylan Cease 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/20/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/21/2023 Brewers - Away - - 7/22/2023 Brewers - Away - -

