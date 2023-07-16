After three rounds of play at the 2023 Barbasol Championship, Trevor Cone is in the lead (+333), shooting a 17-under 199.

Want to place a bet on the Barbasol Championship? Use our link for a special offer when you sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barbasol Championship Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 9:05 AM ET

9:05 AM ET Venue: Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course)

Keene Trace Golf Club (Champions Course) Location: Nicholasville, Kentucky

Nicholasville, Kentucky Par/Distance: Par 72/7,328 yards

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Barbasol Championship Best Odds to Win

Lucas Glover

Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-16)

2nd (-16) Odds to Win: +275

Glover Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 63 -9 8 1 1st Round 2 68 -4 5 1 24th Round 3 69 -3 4 1 23rd

Click here to bet on Glover at the Barbasol Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Trevor Cone

Tee Time: 2:50 PM ET

2:50 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-17)

1st (-17) Odds to Win: +333

Cone Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 71 -1 3 2 82nd Round 2 65 -7 5 2 2nd Round 3 63 -9 9 0 1st

Click here to bet on Cone with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Adrien Saddier

Tee Time: 2:40 PM ET

2:40 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-15)

4th (-15) Odds to Win: +1100

Saddier Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 6 2 24th Round 2 66 -6 7 1 6th Round 3 67 -5 7 2 7th

Want to place a bet on Saddier in the Barbasol Championship? Click here to sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Jayden Trey Schaper

Tee Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Current Rank: 5th (-14)

5th (-14) Odds to Win: +2000

Schaper Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -4 5 1 24th Round 2 66 -6 6 0 6th Round 3 68 -4 4 0 15th

Think Schaper can win the Barbasol Championship? Click here to bet with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Cody Gribble

Tee Time: 10:15 AM ET

10:15 AM ET Current Rank: 49th (-6)

49th (-6) Odds to Win: +2000

Gribble Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -7 5 2 4th Round 2 75 +3 2 5 132nd Round 3 70 -2 4 2 36th

Click here to bet on Gribble at the Barbasol Championship with BetMGM Sportsbook!

Barbasol Championship Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Taylor Pendrith 7th (-13) +2000 Nathan Kimsey 5th (-14) +2200 Troy Merritt MC () +3300 Chad Ramey 49th (-6) +3300 Grayson Murray 7th (-13) +3500 Niklas Norgaard Moeller 38th (-8) +3500 Cameron Champ MC () +3500 Marcus Kinhult 7th (-13) +5000 Louis De Jager 7th (-13) +5000 David Ravetto 7th (-13) +6000

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.