Sean Murphy Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. White Sox - July 15
Published: Jul. 15, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Sean Murphy (.382 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Lance Lynn and the Chicago White Sox at Truist Park, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the White Sox.
Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the White Sox
- Game Day: Saturday, July 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Stadium: Truist Park
- White Sox Starter: Lance Lynn
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Discover More About This Game
Sean Murphy At The Plate
- Murphy is hitting .301 with 17 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.
- Murphy has picked up a hit in 43 of 67 games this season, with multiple hits 19 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 23.9% of his games in 2023 (16 of 67), and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Murphy has picked up an RBI in 40.3% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 20.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 46.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.4%.
Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|32
|.323
|AVG
|.277
|.406
|OBP
|.386
|.597
|SLG
|.580
|18
|XBH
|16
|8
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|28
|34/14
|K/BB
|30/16
|0
|SB
|0
White Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the White Sox pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The White Sox's 4.59 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The White Sox surrender the third-most home runs in baseball (126 total, 1.4 per game).
- Lynn makes the start for the White Sox, his 19th of the season. He is 5-8 with a 6.03 ERA and 127 strikeouts in 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up only one hit.
- The 36-year-old's 6.03 ERA ranks 60th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 53rd, and 11.1 K/9 ranks sixth among qualifying pitchers this season.
