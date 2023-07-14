Clara Burel's run in the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open in Palermo, Italy has advanced to the quarterfinals, where she will meet Sara Sorribes Tormo. Burel's monyeline odds to win it all at Country Time Club are +1100.

Burel at the 2023 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: July 14-23

July 14-23 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Burel's Next Match

After defeating Cristina Bucsa 6-2, 6-4, Burel will meet Sorribes Tormo in the quarterfinals on Friday, July 21 at 4:00 AM ET.

Burel currently has odds of +185 to win her next matchup against Sorribes Tormo.

Burel Stats

Burel is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 win over No. 81-ranked Bucsa in the Round of 16 on Wednesday.

In 11 tournaments over the past 12 months, Burel is yet to win a title, and her overall record is 19-10.

Burel has a match record of 8-4 on clay over the last 12 months.

Over the past year (across all court types), Burel has played 29 matches and 23.3 games per match.

On clay, Burel has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, and she has totaled 23.0 games per match while winning 52.2% of games.

Burel, over the past year, has won 61.8% of her service games and 41.2% of her return games.

On clay over the past 12 months, Burel has claimed 58.6% of her service games and 42.4% of her return games.

