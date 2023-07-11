Find the injury report for the Washington Mystics (10-8), which currently has four players listed, as the Mystics prepare for their matchup with the Seattle Storm (4-14) at St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Tuesday, July 11 at 7:00 PM ET.

Watch live WNBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

The Mystics are coming off of a 92-84 loss to the Sun in their last game on Sunday.

Rep your team with officially licensed Mystics gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Washington Mystics Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kristi Toliver Out Plantar Fasciitis 4.4 0.6 0.9 Natasha Cloud Out Ankle 11 3.4 6.1 Elena Delle Donne Out Ankle 18.2 6 2.6 Shakira Austin Out Hip 11.4 7.8 0.9

Start playing daily fantasy basketball today at FanDuel. Sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Mystics vs. Storm Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 11, 2023

Tuesday, July 11, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video

NBCS-DC, Monumental, FOX13+, and Prime Video Location: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Arena: St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena

Use our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Mystics Player Leaders

Brittney Sykes is averaging 12.3 points, 3.6 assists and 4.9 rebounds per game.

Ariel Atkins puts up 12.9 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 41% from the floor and 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Tianna Hawkins puts up 6.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest. Defensively, she posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough is averaging 4.6 points, 1.4 assists and 2.1 rebounds per game.

Queen Egbo is putting up 3.2 points, 0.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds per contest.

Mystics vs. Storm Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Mystics -5.5 156.5

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on the Mystics or Storm with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use our link for the best new user offer, no promo code required!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.