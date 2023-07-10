Today, the slate at AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground in Wimbledon consists of four matches in the round of 16, including a matchup between Grigor Dimitrov (No. 24 ranking) and Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune (No. 6). If you're looking for how to watch, check out ESPN, which has the live stream.

Wimbledon Information

Tournament: Wimbledon

Wimbledon Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: July 10

Watch on Fubo! Venue: AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground

AELTC Wimbledon Qualifying and Community Sports Ground Court Surface: Grass

Watch Wimbledon Today - July 10

Match Round Match Time Christopher Eubanks vs. Stefanos Tsitsipas Round of 16 7:15 AM ET Daniil Medvedev vs. Jiri Lehecka Round of 16 8:00 AM ET Grigor Dimitrov vs. Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune Round of 16 11:15 AM ET Carlos Alcaraz vs. Matteo Berrettini Round of 16 11:40 AM ET

Today's Best Match Insights: Dimitrov vs. Rune

The 32-year-old Dimitrov is 21-12 this year, and still looking for his first tournament title.

Rune has come out on top in one tournament so far this year, registering an overall 36-12 record.

Dimitrov has played 33 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23.5 games per match.

Dimitrov has played five matches on grass this year, and 19.8 games per match.

So far this year, Dimitrov has won 80.1% of his service games and 27% of his return games.

In his 48 matches played this year across all court types, Rune is averaging 25.7 games per match while winning 54.8% of those games.

On grass, Rune has played seven matches (averaging 28.9 games per match and 10.6 games per set).

Including all surfaces, Rune's service game winning percentage is 83.5% (winning 512 of 613 service games) and his return game winning percentage is 26.4% (taking 164 of 621 return games).

Yesterday's Match Results

Winner Loser Score Round Andrey Rublev Alexander Bublik 7-5, 6-3, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4 Round of 16 Roman Safiullin Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 6-3, 6-1, 6-3 Round of 16 Jannik Sinner Daniel Elahi Galan 7-6, 6-4, 6-3 Round of 16

