The Connecticut Sun (13-5) heads into a home game against Ariel Atkins and the Washington Mystics (10-7) at Mohegan Sun Arena on Sunday, with the opening tip at 3:00 PM ET.

Connecticut defeated Seattle 93-73 in its last game. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 16 points and seven rebounds, followed by Alyssa Thomas with 16 points, seven assists and three steals. Washington is coming into this game having beat Indiana 96-88 in their last outing. Brittney Sykes led the team with 29 points.

Sun vs. Mystics Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-165 to win)

Sun (-165 to win) Who's the underdog?: Mystics (+140 to win)

Mystics (+140 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-3.5)

Sun (-3.5) What's the over/under?: 159.5

159.5 When: Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, July 9, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut TV: ESPN

Mystics Season Stats

In 2023, the Mystics are seventh in the WNBA on offense (80.5 points scored per game) and best defensively (77.4 points conceded).

On the glass, Washington is ninth in the WNBA in rebounds (33.8 per game). It is the worst in rebounds allowed (36.8 per game).

This season the Mystics are third-worst in the league in assists at 18.2 per game.

Washington is the second-best squad in the league in turnovers per game (12.2) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.8).

The Mystics are fifth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.1 per game) and eighth in 3-point percentage (31.8%).

Washington is the third-best team in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.8 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage defensively (31.1%).

Mystics Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Mystics are averaging more points at home (85.5 per game) than away (76). And they are giving up less at home (77.3) than away (77.6).

Washington averages fewer rebounds per game at home (33.4) than away (34.1), but also concedes fewer rebounds at home (35.1) than away (38.2).

The Mystics average 1.3 more assists per game at home (18.9) than on the road (17.6).

At home, Washington commits 11.1 turnovers per game, 2.1 fewer than away (13.2). The team forces 14.9 turnovers per game at home, 0.1 more than on the road (14.8).

At home the Mystics sink 8.1 treys per game, 1.9 more than away (6.2). They shoot 34.6% from beyond the arc at home, 5.6% higher than on the road (29%).

Washington allows more 3-pointers per game at home (7.5) than on the road (6.1), and it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (32.6%) than away (29.6%).

Mystics Moneyline and ATS Records

The Mystics have won one of the three games they've played as underdogs this season.

The Mystics have not won as an underdog of +140 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the spread, Washington is 8-8-0 this season.

Washington has won twice ATS (2-1) as a 3.5-point underdog or more this season.

The Mystics have a 41.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

