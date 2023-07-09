Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 9
Published: Jul. 9, 2023 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
On Sunday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (batting .395 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Tampa Bay Rays, whose starting pitcher will be Zach Eflin. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last game against the Rays.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Sunday, July 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Zach Eflin
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with 119 hits and an OBP of .412, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .589.
- Among the qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks third, and he is second in the league in slugging.
- In 70 of 88 games this season (79.5%) Acuna has had a hit, and in 37 of those games he had more than one (42.0%).
- In 22.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has had an RBI in 36 games this year (40.9%), including 12 multi-RBI outings (13.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 62.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 20 games with multiple runs (22.7%).
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.322
|AVG
|.348
|.411
|OBP
|.414
|.552
|SLG
|.624
|23
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|13
|25
|RBI
|30
|28/26
|K/BB
|21/18
|20
|SB
|21
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Rays pitching staff ranks ninth in the league.
- The Rays' 3.68 team ERA ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rays surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (95 total, one per game).
- Eflin will look to grab his 10th victory when he gets the start for the Rays, his 17th of the season. He is 9-4 with a 3.24 ERA and 100 strikeouts through 97 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday against the Philadelphia Phillies, when the righty tossed seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 29-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.24), third in WHIP (.997), and 27th in K/9 (9.2) among qualifying pitchers.
