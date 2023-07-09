Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays will try to get to Bryce Elder when he starts for the Atlanta Braves on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

Braves vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 9, 2023

Sunday, July 9, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves lead Major League Baseball in home runs with 168.

Atlanta leads the majors with a .495 team slugging percentage.

The Braves' .271 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking second in MLB.

Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking third with 495 total runs this season.

The Braves have an on-base percentage of .340 this season, which ranks second in the league.

The Braves have shown patience at the plate this season with the seventh-best rate of strikeouts per game (8.2) among MLB offenses.

Atlanta averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, fourth-most in the majors.

Atlanta has the second-best ERA (3.57) in the majors this season.

The Braves have a combined 1.252 WHIP as a pitching staff, eighth-lowest in MLB.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Elder (7-1) will take to the mound for the Braves and make his 18th start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Monday, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings while giving up two earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Cleveland Guardians.

He's going for his fifth quality start in a row.

Elder has pitched five or more innings in 17 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has made 17 appearances and finished five of them without allowing an earned run.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 7/3/2023 Guardians W 4-2 Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians L 6-5 Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians W 8-1 Away Mike Soroka Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays W 2-1 Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays W 6-1 Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley 7/9/2023 Rays - Away Bryce Elder Zach Eflin 7/14/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/15/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/16/2023 White Sox - Home - - 7/18/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - - 7/19/2023 Diamondbacks - Home - -

