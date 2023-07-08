JT Poston will be at the 2023 John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois at the par-71, 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run from July 6- 9.

Looking to place a wager on Poston at the John Deere Classic this week? Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

JT Poston Insights

Poston has finished below par on three occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Poston has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Poston's average finish has been 39th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut twice.

Poston has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 28 -6 278 0 16 0 2 $2.3M

John Deere Classic Insights and Stats

Poston has one win in his past five starts at this event. His average finish has been 43rd.

In his past five appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend three times.

TPC Deere Run measures 7,289 yards for this tournament, 263 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,026).

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -10.

Courses that Poston has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,296 yards, seven yards longer than the 7,289-yard TPC Deere Run this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -10.

Poston's Last Time Out

Poston was in the 33rd percentile on par 3s at the Travelers Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.96 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 24) at the Travelers Championship, which placed him in the 46th percentile among all competitors.

Poston was better than 48% of the field at the Travelers Championship on the tournament's four par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.55.

Poston recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, worse than the field average of 2.0.

On the eight par-3s at the Travelers Championship, Poston carded less bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (1.7).

Poston recorded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.6 on the 24 par-4s at the Travelers Championship.

At that last competition, Poston's performance on the 24 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.8).

Poston ended the Travelers Championship recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 2.9 on the four par-5s.

The field at the Travelers Championship averaged 0.6 bogeys or worse on the four par-5s, but Poston finished without one.

John Deere Classic Time and Date Info

Date: July 6- 9, 2023

July 6- 9, 2023 Course: TPC Deere Run

TPC Deere Run Location: Silvis, Illinois

Silvis, Illinois Par: 71 / 7,289 yards

71 / 7,289 yards Poston Odds to Win: +4500

