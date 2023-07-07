Friday's game between the Minnesota Twins (45-43) and the Baltimore Orioles (51-35) at Target Field is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Twins taking home the win. Game time is at 8:10 PM ET on July 7.

The probable pitchers are Bailey Ober (5-4) for the Twins and Cole Irvin (1-3) for the Orioles.

Twins vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Friday, July 7, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 4, Orioles 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Explore More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

This season, the Twins have won 34 out of the 54 games, or 63%, in which they've been favored.

Minnesota has entered 29 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 18-11 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 60% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored 375 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Twins have a 3.53 team ERA that ranks first among all MLB pitching staffs.

Orioles Performance Insights

The Orioles have been an underdog just two times in their last 10 contests and split those games 1-1.

When it comes to the total, Baltimore and its foes are 6-3-1 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Orioles' past 10 games.

The Orioles have been chosen as underdogs in 38 games this year and have walked away with the win 19 times (50%) in those games.

This season, Baltimore has been victorious five times in 11 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Orioles have a 44.4% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Baltimore is the ninth-highest scoring team in MLB, averaging 4.9 runs per game (418 total).

The Orioles have the 16th-ranked ERA (4.24) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup July 1 @ Orioles W 1-0 Bailey Ober vs Kyle Bradish July 2 @ Orioles L 2-1 Sonny Gray vs Cole Irvin July 3 Royals W 8-4 Joe Ryan vs Austin Cox July 4 Royals W 9-3 Kenta Maeda vs Zack Greinke July 5 Royals W 5-0 Pablo Lopez vs Alec Marsh July 7 Orioles - Bailey Ober vs Cole Irvin July 8 Orioles - Sonny Gray vs Tyler Wells July 9 Orioles - Joe Ryan vs Kyle Gibson July 14 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA July 15 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA July 16 @ Athletics - TBA vs TBA

Orioles Schedule