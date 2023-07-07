Marcell Ozuna Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Rays - July 7
Published: Jul. 7, 2023 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Marcell Ozuna -- batting .325 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Tampa Bay Rays, with Tyler Glasnow on the mound, on July 7 at 6:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Guardians.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Rays
- Game Day: Friday, July 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Tropicana Field
- Rays Starter: Tyler Glasnow
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .257 with nine doubles, 17 home runs and 28 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 79th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 26th in slugging.
- Ozuna is batting .318 with one homer during his last games and is riding a 15-game hitting streak.
- Ozuna has gotten at least one hit in 68.6% of his games this year (48 of 70), with more than one hit 15 times (21.4%).
- He has hit a long ball in 22.9% of his games in 2023, and 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.7% of his games this season, Ozuna has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 30 of 70 games this year, and more than once 4 times.
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|31
|.257
|AVG
|.257
|.323
|OBP
|.344
|.471
|SLG
|.522
|14
|XBH
|12
|8
|HR
|9
|21
|RBI
|19
|37/14
|K/BB
|24/14
|0
|SB
|0
Rays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rays has a collective nine K/9, the 10th-best in MLB.
- The Rays have the fourth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.71).
- The Rays rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, one per game).
- Glasnow (2-2 with a 4.50 ERA and 56 strikeouts in 36 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Rays, his eighth of the season.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, when the righty went 5 2/3 innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.50, with 14 strikeouts per nine innings, in seven games this season. Opposing hitters have a .239 batting average against him.
