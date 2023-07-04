On Tuesday, Orlando Arcia (hitting .125 in his past 10 games) and the Atlanta Braves play the Cleveland Guardians, whose starting pitcher will be Shane Bieber. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Guardians.

Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Guardians

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

Tuesday, July 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Progressive Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Guardians Starter: Shane Bieber

Shane Bieber TV Channel: BSGL

BSGL Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Orlando Arcia At The Plate

Arcia is hitting .296 with 11 doubles, seven home runs and 17 walks.

Arcia has reached base via a hit in 42 games this season (of 63 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

He has hit a long ball in seven games this season (11.1%), leaving the park in 2.9% of his chances at the plate.

Arcia has had an RBI in 20 games this year (31.7%), including eight multi-RBI outings (12.7%).

He has scored in 24 games this year (38.1%), including eight multi-run games (12.7%).

Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 27 .312 AVG .277 .368 OBP .324 .456 SLG .416 10 XBH 8 4 HR 3 17 RBI 11 28/10 K/BB 20/7 1 SB 0

Guardians Pitching Rankings