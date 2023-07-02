Elena Delle Donne and the Washington Mystics (9-5) go up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (7-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at College Park Center, at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

There is no line set for the game.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

College Park Center in Arlington, Texas TV: ABC

Mystics vs. Wings Score Prediction

Prediction: Mystics 81 Wings 80

Spread & Total Prediction for Mystics vs. Wings

Computer Predicted Spread: Washington (-1.5) Computer Predicted Total: 160.9

Mystics vs. Wings Spread & Total Insights

Against the spread, Washington is 7-6-0 this year.

Washington has seen three of its 13 games go over the point total.

Mystics Performance Insights

The Mystics are eighth in the league in points scored (79.4 per game) and best in points conceded (74.6).

In 2023, Washington is eighth in the league in rebounds (34.6 per game) and second-worst in rebounds allowed (36.6).

The Mystics are fourth in the league in turnovers per game (12.7) and best in turnovers forced (15.1).

With 7.6 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 33.8% from beyond the arc, the Mystics are fourth and seventh in the WNBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2023 the Mystics are third-best in the league in 3-pointers conceded (6.6 per game) and best in defensive 3-point percentage (29.3%).

In 2023, Washington has taken 34.0% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 66.0% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.6% of Washington's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.4% have been 2-pointers.

