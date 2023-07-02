The Washington Mystics (9-6) will lean on Elena Delle Donne (seventh in WNBA, 19.5 points per game) to help them beat Arike Ogunbowale (second in league, 22.4) and the Dallas Wings (7-8) on Sunday, July 2, 2023 at College Park Center, at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.

You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Mystics vs. Wings matchup in this article.

Mystics vs. Wings Game Info

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: ABC

ABC Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Arena: College Park Center

Mystics vs. Wings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.

Mystics vs. Wings Betting Trends

The Wings are 6-8-0 ATS this season.

The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

Dallas has covered the spread twice when favored by 4.5 points or more this season (in six opportunities).

Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

A total of six out of the Wings' 14 games this season have hit the over.

The Mystics and their opponents have combined to hit the over four out of 14 times this year.

