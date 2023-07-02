Eddie Rosario, with a slugging percentage of .448 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves versus the Miami Marlins, with Sandy Alcantara on the hill, July 2 at 1:35 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Marlins.

Eddie Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023

1:35 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Sandy Alcantara

Sandy Alcantara TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Eddie Rosario At The Plate

Rosario has 14 doubles, two triples, 14 home runs and 19 walks while hitting .266.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 63rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 104th and he is 16th in slugging.

Rosario has gotten a hit in 45 of 72 games this season (62.5%), with at least two hits on 19 occasions (26.4%).

In 16.7% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.2% of his trips to the dish.

Rosario has picked up an RBI in 29.2% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 13.9% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 38.9% of his games this season (28 of 72), with two or more runs seven times (9.7%).

Eddie Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 30 .260 AVG .275 .297 OBP .345 .500 SLG .520 16 XBH 14 9 HR 5 26 RBI 14 39/8 K/BB 26/11 0 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings