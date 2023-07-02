The Atlanta Braves versus Miami Marlins game on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Matt Olson and Luis Arraez.

Braves vs. Marlins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Atlanta Braves have hit a league-leading 155 home runs, averaging 1.9 per game.

Atlanta is the top slugging team in MLB this season with a .496 slugging percentage.

The Braves are second in MLB with a .272 batting average.

Atlanta has the No. 3 offense in MLB action, scoring 5.7 runs per game (464 total runs).

The Braves' .342 on-base percentage is second-best in MLB.

The Braves strike out 8.1 times per game, the sixth-fewest average in baseball.

Atlanta's pitching staff is second in the majors with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Atlanta has a 3.70 team ERA that ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Braves combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in the majors (1.264).

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

Spencer Strider (9-2 with a 3.83 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 91 2/3 innings pitched) looks for his 10th victory when he makes the start for the Braves, his 17th of the season.

In his last appearance on Monday, the righty went seven innings against the Minnesota Twins, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

Strider is looking to claim his third straight quality start in this matchup.

Strider will try to last five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.7 innings per outing.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 16 appearances this season.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 6/26/2023 Twins W 4-1 Home Spencer Strider Sonny Gray 6/27/2023 Twins W 6-2 Home Bryce Elder Joe Ryan 6/28/2023 Twins W 3-0 Home Kolby Allard Kenta Maeda 6/30/2023 Marlins W 16-4 Home Mike Soroka Bryan Hoeing 7/1/2023 Marlins W 7-0 Home Charlie Morton Eury Pérez 7/2/2023 Marlins - Home Spencer Strider Sandy Alcantara 7/3/2023 Guardians - Away Bryce Elder Gavin Williams 7/4/2023 Guardians - Away Kolby Allard Shane Bieber 7/5/2023 Guardians - Away Jared Shuster Cal Quantrill 7/7/2023 Rays - Away Charlie Morton Tyler Glasnow 7/8/2023 Rays - Away Spencer Strider Taj Bradley

