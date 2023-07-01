Yetur Gross-Matos is ready for the beginning of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.

Yetur Gross-Matos Injury Status

Gross-Matos is currently not on the injury report.

Is Gross-Matos your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Yetur Gross-Matos 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 54 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Rep Gross-Matos and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Other Panthers Players

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Yetur Gross-Matos 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 5 49ers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 0.0 4 0 0 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 1.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0.0 0.0 5 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 1.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 0.0 2 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.