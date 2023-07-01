Shaq Thompson is set to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers clash with the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Shaq Thompson Injury Status

Thompson is currently not on the injured list.

Shaq Thompson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 135 Tackles (8.0 for loss), 0.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Shaq Thompson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 Browns 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 2 @Giants 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 3 Saints 0.0 0.0 4 0 1 Week 4 Cardinals 0.0 0.0 8 0 0 Week 5 49ers 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 6 @Rams 0.0 2.0 5 0 2 Week 7 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 7 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 0.0 1.0 13 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 10 0 0 Week 10 Falcons 0.0 3.0 8 0 1 Week 11 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 6 0 0 Week 12 Broncos 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 0.5 0.0 9 0 0 Week 15 Steelers 0.0 1.0 12 0 0 Week 16 Lions 0.0 0.0 6 0 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 12 0 0 Week 18 @Saints 0.0 0.0 7 0 0

