After going 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his most recent game, Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves face the Miami Marlins (who will start Eury Perez) at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) against the Marlins.

Sean Murphy Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez
  • TV Channel: BSSE
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Sean Murphy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Sean Murphy At The Plate

  • Murphy is hitting .294 with 14 doubles, 14 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Murphy has picked up a hit in 62.3% of his 61 games this season, with at least two hits in 29.5% of them.
  • He has hit a long ball in 13 games this year (21.3%), homering in 5.6% of his chances at the plate.
  • Murphy has picked up an RBI in 23 games this year (37.7%), with two or more RBI in 11 of those contests (18.0%).
  • He has scored in 44.3% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 13.1%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Sean Murphy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
33 GP 28
.333 AVG .247
.410 OBP .365
.615 SLG .485
17 XBH 11
8 HR 6
26 RBI 21
32/13 K/BB 25/14
0 SB 0

Marlins Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Marlins pitching staff ranks fourth in MLB.
  • The Marlins have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Marlins surrender the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
  • Perez gets the start for the Marlins, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 1.34 ERA and 54 strikeouts through 47 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
  • The 20-year-old has an ERA of 1.34, with 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .182 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.