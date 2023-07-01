Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez will be among the star attractions when the Tampa Bay Rays face the Seattle Mariners on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET, at T-Mobile Park.

Rays vs. Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV Channel: FOX

Location: Seattle, Washington

Venue: T-Mobile Park

Rays Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rays rank third in MLB play with 128 home runs. They average 1.5 per game.

Tampa Bay's .463 slugging percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Rays rank third in MLB with a .265 batting average.

Tampa Bay has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (479 total runs).

The Rays' .338 on-base percentage ranks third-best in baseball.

The Rays' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 16th in MLB.

The 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Tampa Bay's pitching staff ranks 11th in the majors.

Tampa Bay has the second-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.60).

Rays pitchers combine for the No. 3 WHIP in MLB (1.201).

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners have hit 93 homers this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Seattle is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .385 this season.

The Mariners rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

Seattle has scored 357 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 18th in MLB.

The Mariners have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 24th in the league.

The Mariners are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 28th with an average of 9.7 strikeouts per game.

Seattle averages nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-most in the majors.

Seattle has pitched to a 3.96 ERA this season, which ranks 12th in baseball.

Mariners pitchers have a 1.215 WHIP this season, fifth-best in the majors.

Rays Probable Starting Pitcher

Tyler Glasnow gets the start for the Rays, his seventh of the season. He is 2-1 with a 4.45 ERA and 45 strikeouts through 30 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he went five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up four hits.

Glasnow has recorded one quality start this year.

Glasnow heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has not had an appearance yet in which he did not allow at least one earned run.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners' George Kirby (6-7) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 6 1/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fourth quality start in a row.

Kirby has three starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 15 chances this season.

Rays Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rays Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Royals W 3-1 Home Tyler Glasnow Daniel Lynch 6/27/2023 Diamondbacks L 8-4 Away Taj Bradley Zac Gallen 6/28/2023 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away Zach Eflin Zach Davies 6/29/2023 Diamondbacks W 6-1 Away Zack Littell Brandon Pfaadt 6/30/2023 Mariners W 15-4 Away Shane McClanahan Bryce Miller 7/1/2023 Mariners - Away Tyler Glasnow George Kirby 7/2/2023 Mariners - Away Taj Bradley Luis Castillo 7/4/2023 Phillies - Home Zach Eflin Aaron Nola 7/5/2023 Phillies - Home Yonny Chirinos Taijuan Walker 7/6/2023 Phillies - Home Shane McClanahan Cristopher Sanchez 7/7/2023 Braves - Home Tyler Glasnow Charlie Morton

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Orioles L 3-2 Away George Kirby Kyle Bradish 6/26/2023 Nationals W 8-4 Home Luis Castillo Trevor Williams 6/27/2023 Nationals L 7-4 Home Bryan Woo Jake Irvin 6/28/2023 Nationals L 4-1 Home Logan Gilbert Patrick Corbin 6/30/2023 Rays L 15-4 Home Bryce Miller Shane McClanahan 7/1/2023 Rays - Home George Kirby Tyler Glasnow 7/2/2023 Rays - Home Luis Castillo Taj Bradley 7/3/2023 Giants - Away Bryan Woo Logan Webb 7/4/2023 Giants - Away Logan Gilbert - 7/5/2023 Giants - Away Bryce Miller Alex Cobb 7/6/2023 Astros - Away George Kirby Hunter Brown

