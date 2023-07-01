Raheem Blackshear is ready to take the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers square off against the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.

Raheem Blackshear Injury Status

Blackshear is currently not on the injury report.

Raheem Blackshear 2022 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 23 CAR, 77 YDS (3.3 YPC), 3 TD 12 TAR, 10 REC, 93 YDS, 0 TD

Raheem Blackshear Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 33.00 298 66 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 35.79 305 83 2023 ADP - 363 97

Other Panthers Players

Raheem Blackshear 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 7 Buccaneers 2 -5 0 0 0 0 Week 8 @Falcons 2 1 0 0 0 0 Week 9 @Bengals 5 13 1 4 40 0 Week 10 Falcons 6 32 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Ravens 0 0 0 2 14 0 Week 12 Broncos 0 0 0 1 11 0 Week 14 @Seahawks 4 32 1 1 17 0 Week 16 Lions 3 3 1 1 12 0 Week 17 @Buccaneers 0 0 0 1 -1 0 Week 18 @Saints 1 1 0 0 0 0

