Pyotr Kochetkov is +10000 to win the 2023-24 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best goaltender. For more stats and info on this Carolina Hurricanes player, see below.

Pyotr Kochetkov's Vezina Trophy Odds

  • Vezina Trophy Odds: +10000 (27th in NHL)

Pyotr Kochetkov 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 16
Goaltending Record -- 7-6-2
Shots Against 15.83 364
Goals Against 2.65 38
Saves 14.17 326
Save % -- 0.896

Pyotr Kochetkov's Next Game

