The North Carolina Tar Heels have an over/under for wins this season of 8.5, meaning they are expected to be a competitive team.

Looking to place a futures bet on North Carolina's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

North Carolina Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 8.5 +110 -130 47.6%

Bet on North Carolina's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Tar Heels' 2022 Performance

North Carolina struggled defensively, ranking 16th-worst in FBS (436.5 yards allowed per game) last season. However, it ranked 19th-best on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 463.7 yards per game.

While North Carolina ranked 16th-worst in FBS in passing defense with 271.3 passing yards allowed per game last season, it was a different story on offense, as it ranked 11th-best in FBS (309.3 passing yards per game).

UNC was undefeated on the road last season and was 3-4 at home.

When favorites, the Heels were 6-3. As underdogs, they were 3-2.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

North Carolina's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Drake Maye QB 4,321 YDS (66.2%) / 38 TD / 7 INT

698 RUSH YDS / 7 RUSH TD / 49.9 RUSH YPG Josh Downs WR 94 REC / 1,029 YDS / 11 TD / 73.5 YPG Antoine Green WR 43 REC / 798 YDS / 7 TD / 57.0 YPG Elijah Green RB 558 YDS / 8 TD / 39.9 YPG / 4.3 YPC

17 REC / 107 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 7.6 REC YPG Cedric Gray LB 105 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT Power Echols LB 81 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT DeAndre Boykins DB 52 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Giovanni Biggers DB 53 TKL / 1.0 TFL

Tar Heels' Strength of Schedule

Based on their opponents' combined win total last season, the Tar Heels will be playing the 29th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness.

North Carolina is playing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its ACC opponents' combined win total last year).

North Carolina will play eight teams this season that finished above .500 in 2022. That schedule features one team that had nine or more victories and one squad with less than four wins last year.

North Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ South Carolina September 2 - - 2 Appalachian State September 9 - - 3 Minnesota September 16 - - 4 @ Pittsburgh September 23 - - 6 Syracuse October 7 - - 7 Miami (FL) October 14 - - 8 Virginia October 21 - - 9 @ Georgia Tech October 28 - - 10 Campbell November 4 - - 11 Duke November 11 - - 12 @ Clemson November 18 - - 13 @ NC State November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.