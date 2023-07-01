At +20000, Jeremy Chinn is a long shot to take home the 2023 Defensive Player of the Year award, as his odds are 51st-best in the NFL.

Want to bet on Jeremy Chinn? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Jeremy Chinn 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Def. POY +20000 51st Bet $100 to win $20,000

Jeremy Chinn Insights

Chinn recorded 70 tackles, 2.0 TFL, one sack, and six passes defended in 11 games last year.

The Panthers were a bottom-five pass offense last season, ranking fourth-worst with 176.2 passing yards per contest. On the defensive side of the ball, they ranked 22nd in the NFL (227.2 passing yards allowed per game).

Carolina compiled 130 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 10th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, it ranked 18th, allowing 122.6 rushing yards per game.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Panthers Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Bryce Young +15000 (31st in NFL) +25000 (112th in NFL) Brian Burns +3000 (12th in NFL) Jaycee Horn +10000 (28th in NFL) Jeremy Chinn +20000 (51st in NFL) Miles Sanders +15000 (61st in NFL) D.J. Chark +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.