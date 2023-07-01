Jaycee Horn: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Jaycee Horn is ready to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the Carolina Panthers collide with the Atlanta Falcons in the first week of the 2023 NFL campaign.
Jaycee Horn Injury Status
Horn is currently not on the injury report.
Is Horn your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!
Check Out Jaycee Horn NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds
Jaycee Horn 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|53 Tackles (2 for loss), 0 Sacks, 3 INT, 7 Pass Def.
Rep Horn and the Carolina Panthers with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Jaycee Horn 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Browns
|0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|0
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Week 4
|Cardinals
|0
|0
|6
|0
|1
|Week 5
|49ers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Falcons
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|@Bengals
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 10
|Falcons
|0
|0
|3
|1
|1
|Week 11
|@Ravens
|0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 12
|Broncos
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 14
|@Seahawks
|0
|0
|6
|1
|2
|Week 15
|Steelers
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|0
|0
|6
|0
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.