Jaccob Slavin is +10000 to claim the 2023-24 James Norris Memorial Trophy, awarded to the NHL's best defenseman. For more stats and information on this Carolina Hurricanes player, continue reading.

Jaccob Slavin's Norris Trophy Odds

Norris Trophy Odds: +10000 (17th in NHL)

Jaccob Slavin 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 32 Time on Ice 21:06 675:36 Goals 0.1 3 Assists 0.4 14 Points 0.5 17 Hits 0.5 15 Takeaways 0.8 24 Giveaways 0.5 16 Penalty Minutes 0.1 2

Jaccob Slavin's Next Game

Matchup: Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins

Carolina Hurricanes at Pittsburgh Penguins Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM

7:00 PM TV Channel: BSSO,SportsNet PT,ESPN+

