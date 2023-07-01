Henry Anderson: 2023 Stats & Injury News
Henry Anderson is set for the start of the 2023 campaign when the Carolina Panthers kick off their season in Week 1 against the Atlanta Falcons on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET.
Henry Anderson Injury Status
Anderson is currently not listed as injured.
Henry Anderson 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|18 Tackles (3.0 for loss), 0.0 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.
Henry Anderson 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|Browns
|0.0
|2.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 2
|@Giants
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 5
|49ers
|0.0
|0.0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 6
|@Rams
|0.0
|0.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 15
|Steelers
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 16
|Lions
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Buccaneers
|0.0
|1.0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 18
|@Saints
|0.0
|0.0
|1
|0
|0
