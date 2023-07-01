A strong season is not expected for the East Carolina Pirates in 2023, given their win total over/under of 5.5.

Looking to place a futures bet on East Carolina's win total this season? Head to BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

East Carolina Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 +125 -150 44.4%

Bet on East Carolina's win total this season now with BetMGM!

Pirates' 2022 Performance

East Carolina owned the 92nd-ranked defense last year (405.3 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective offensively, ranking 23rd-best with 461.1 yards per game.

East Carolina struggled on defense against the pass last season, ranking second-worst in FBS (292.8 passing yards allowed per game) this season. However, it ranked 16th-best offensively, averaging 290.5 passing yards per game.

ECU posted four wins at home last season and three on the road.

The Pirates had six wins as favorites (in eight games), and they won twice (in five opportunities) as underdogs.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

East Carolina's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Holton Ahlers QB 3,708 YDS (67.2%) / 28 TD / 5 INT

182 RUSH YDS / 6 RUSH TD / 14.0 RUSH YPG Keaton Mitchell RB 1,452 YDS / 14 TD / 111.7 YPG / 7.2 YPC

27 REC / 252 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 19.4 REC YPG C.J. Johnson WR 67 REC / 1,016 YDS / 10 TD / 78.2 YPG Isaiah Winstead WR 88 REC / 1,085 YDS / 6 TD / 83.5 YPG Julius Wood DB 75 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Gerard Stringer DB 51 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT Jeremy Lewis LB 45 TKL / 7.0 TFL / 4.5 SACK Myles Berry LB 49 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK

Pirates' Strength of Schedule

In terms of toughness, using their opponents' combined win total last season, the Pirates will be playing the 35th-ranked schedule this year.

East Carolina will face the 24th-easiest conference schedule in college football, based on its AAC opponents' combined win total last year (26).

East Carolina will take on six teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule includes three teams that ended with nine or more victories and one squad with three or fewer wins last season.

East Carolina 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 @ Michigan September 2 - - 2 Marshall September 9 - - 3 @ Appalachian State September 16 - - 4 Gardner-Webb September 23 - - 5 @ Rice September 30 - - 7 SMU October 12 - - 8 Charlotte October 21 - - 9 @ UTSA October 28 - - 10 Tulane November 4 - - 11 @ Florida Atlantic November 11 - - 12 @ Navy November 18 - - 13 Tulsa November 25 - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.