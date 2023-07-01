In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Deion Jones and the Carolina Panthers will square off against the Seattle Seahawks at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Deion Jones Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injury report.

Deion Jones 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 44 Tackles (6.0 for loss), 2.5 Sacks, 1 INT, 3 Pass Def.

Deion Jones 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 7 @Ravens 0.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 8 Bengals 1.0 1.0 5 0 0 Week 10 @Dolphins 0.5 0.0 8 0 0 Week 12 Buccaneers 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 13 @Texans 0.0 1.0 2 0 0 Week 14 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 7 1 2 Week 15 Ravens 1.0 1.0 3 0 1 Week 16 Saints 0.0 0.0 3 0 0 Week 17 @Commanders 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 18 @Steelers 0.0 1.0 5 0 0

