Darrell Demont Chark Jr. is listed as doubtful as he heads into the Carolina Panthers' Week 10 contest against the Chicago Bears. The matchup starts at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. Here's everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Chark's stats.

Over his last three outings, D.J. Chark has caught seven passes on 13 targets for 58 yards and one touchdown, averaging 19.3 yards per game.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Injury Status

Chark is currently listed as doubtful on the injury list.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. 2023 Stats

Receiving Stats 34 TAR, 17 REC, 229 YDS, 3 TD

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Fantasy Insights

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. is the 56th-ranked fantasy player at the WR position and 152nd overall, as he has put up 40.9 total fantasy points (5.8 per game).

In his last three games, Darrell Demont Chark Jr. has put up 11.8 fantasy points (3.9 per game), as he's turned 13 targets into seven catches for 58 yards and one TD.

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. has been targeted 22 times, with 12 receptions for 128 yards and two TDs, during his last five games, resulting in 24.8 fantasy points (5.0 per game) during that period.

The highlight of Darrell Demont Chark Jr.'s fantasy season so far was Week 3 against the Seattle Seahawks, when he caught four balls on 11 targets for 86 yards with one touchdown, good for 14.6 fantasy points.

From a fantasy perspective, Darrell Demont Chark Jr. delivered his lowest fantasy point total of the year (1.5 points) in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, hauling in one ball for 15 yards.

Other Panthers Players

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. Next Game Props (vs. the Bears)

Rec. Yds Rec. Yds Payout 23.5 -111

Darrell Demont Chark Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Saints 1 1 15 0 Week 3 @Seahawks 11 4 86 1 Week 4 Vikings 3 2 28 0 Week 5 @Lions 6 3 42 1 Week 6 @Dolphins 6 3 26 0 Week 8 Texans 4 2 23 0 Week 9 Colts 3 2 9 1

