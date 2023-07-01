The Charlotte 49ers are +15000 to win the AAC in 2023, as they have the 14th-ranked odds in the conference. We have more details on futures odds, along with the important numbers you need to know, in the piece below.

Want to bet on any of Charlotte's futures options? Sign up at BetMGM using our link to unlock a new user bonus!

Charlotte American Athletic Conference and National Championship Odds

National Championship Odds: Currently Unavailable

Currently Unavailable American Athletic Conference Championship Odds: +15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500)

+15000 (Bet $10 to win $1500) Season Win Total Over/Under: Currently Unavailable

Bet on Charlotte's postseason opportunities now at BetMGM!

Charlotte 2023 Schedule

Charlotte will face the 14th-easiest schedule in college football, based on its opponents' combined win total from last season (57). In 2023, the 49ers will square off against teams that had winning records last season, including that won nine or more games, while facing squads that accumulated three or fewer wins a year ago.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Opponent Date Week Result South Carolina State September 2 1 - @ Maryland September 9 2 - Georgia State September 16 3 - @ Florida September 23 4 - @ SMU September 30 5 - Navy October 14 7 - @ East Carolina October 21 8 - Florida Atlantic October 27 9 - @ Tulsa November 4 10 - Memphis November 11 11 - Rice November 18 12 - @ South Florida November 25 13 -

Rep your team with officially licensed Charlotte gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.