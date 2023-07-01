Top Player Prop Bets for Braves vs. Marlins on July 1, 2023
Player props can be found for Ronald Acuna Jr. and Luis Arraez, among others, when the Atlanta Braves host the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Braves vs. Marlins Game Info
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves
Charlie Morton Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -110)
Morton Stats
- The Braves will send Charlie Morton (7-6) to the mound for his 16th start this season.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in six of them.
- Morton has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished two without allowing an earned run.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 39-year-old's 3.81 ERA ranks 34th, 1.482 WHIP ranks 62nd, and 10.6 K/9 ranks ninth.
Morton Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|5.0
|7
|3
|3
|7
|3
|vs. Rockies
|Jun. 18
|5.0
|5
|5
|3
|8
|3
|at Tigers
|Jun. 12
|5.2
|4
|0
|0
|8
|3
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 7
|4.2
|4
|4
|4
|5
|4
|at Diamondbacks
|Jun. 2
|7.0
|6
|3
|3
|9
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Charlie Morton's player props with BetMGM.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +265)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Acuna Stats
- Acuna has collected 109 hits with 23 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs and 41 walks. He has driven in 53 runs with 37 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .334/.413/.595 on the season.
- Acuna has recorded at least one hit in 11 straight games. In his last 10 games he is batting .390 with two doubles, five home runs, six walks and eight RBI.
Acuna Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|2-for-3
|3
|1
|2
|5
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|2
|8
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|2-for-6
|1
|0
|0
|4
|1
Matt Olson Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -196)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
Olson Stats
- Matt Olson has 77 hits with 14 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 67 runs with one stolen base.
- He's slashing .246/.352/.572 so far this year.
- Olson heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a double, a triple, four home runs, a walk and 10 RBI.
Olson Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Marlins
|Jun. 30
|4-for-5
|4
|2
|5
|12
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Twins
|Jun. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Reds
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|3
|4
|0
Bet on player props for Ronald Acuña Jr., Matt Olson or other Braves players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Miami Marlins
Luis Arraez Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)
Arraez Stats
- Arraez has 115 hits with 16 doubles, a triple, three home runs, 25 walks and 39 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .390/.442/.481 so far this year.
Arraez Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Jorge Soler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Soler Stats
- Jorge Soler has 70 hits with 13 doubles, 22 home runs, 40 walks and 47 RBI. He's also stolen one base.
- He has a slash line of .245/.344/.521 on the season.
Soler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Braves
|Jun. 30
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 28
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Red Sox
|Jun. 27
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Pirates
|Jun. 25
|0-for-1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Luis Arraez, Jorge Soler or other Marlins players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.