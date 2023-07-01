Saturday's game at Truist Park has the Atlanta Braves (54-27) taking on the Miami Marlins (48-35) at 4:10 PM (on July 1). Our computer prediction projects a 5-4 victory for the Braves, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Charlie Morton (7-6) for the Braves and Eury Perez (5-1) for the Marlins.

Braves vs. Marlins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: BSSE

BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves vs. Marlins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Braves 5, Marlins 4.

Total Prediction for Braves vs. Marlins

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Braves Performance Insights

The Braves have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 8-1 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Atlanta and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

The Braves covered in its most recent game with a spread.

This season, the Braves have been favored 70 times and won 47, or 67.1%, of those games.

Atlanta has a record of 24-9 in games when sportsbooks favor them by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Braves have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Atlanta is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking third with 457 total runs this season.

The Braves' 3.75 team ERA ranks fifth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Braves Schedule