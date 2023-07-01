The Atlanta Braves, including Austin Riley (.396 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 56 points above season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Eury Perez and the Miami Marlins at Truist Park, Saturday at 4:10 PM ET.

He collected two extra-base hits in his last game (3-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Marlins.

Austin Riley Game Info & Props vs. the Marlins

Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Marlins Starter: Eury Pérez

Eury Pérez TV Channel: BSSE

BSSE Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +300) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Austin Riley At The Plate

Riley is hitting .274 with 16 doubles, 15 home runs and 31 walks.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 43rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 56th and he is 46th in slugging.

Riley has gotten a hit in 57 of 81 games this season (70.4%), with at least two hits on 25 occasions (30.9%).

In 14 games this season, he has hit a long ball (17.3%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

Riley has an RBI in 31 of 81 games this season, with multiple RBI in 12 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 41 times this year (50.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (12.3%).

Austin Riley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 43 GP 38 .305 AVG .238 .364 OBP .314 .497 SLG .430 18 XBH 13 7 HR 8 21 RBI 24 38/15 K/BB 42/16 1 SB 1

Marlins Pitching Rankings